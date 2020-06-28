Ranil insists no secret deal with SLPP

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe today insisted that the UNP does not have a secret deal with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Speaking at the launch of the digital meetings for the 2020 General election by the UNP, Wickremesinghe said that his party supported the Government in its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that some people claimed that this was part of a deal with the Government.

However, he insisted that all he wanted was to save the lives of the public.

“We have not signed any deals with the Government. We have not signed any deals with the SLPP. Our deal is with the public,” he said.

Wickremesinghe said that there is now talk of a second wave of the coronavirus.

He said the Government has not put forward its plan to prevent the second wave from affecting Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe also said that he has no intention of engaging in a mud slinging campaign at this election and will only promote his policy for the country. (Colombo Gazette)