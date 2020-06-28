Karuna claims he has evidence to expose TNA and Mano Ganesan

Former LTTE Eastern Province Commander Karuna Amman has threatened to expose links between the Tamil National Alliance and the LTTE.

Speaking in Kalmunai, Amman said that he has recordings which will expose links between the LTTE and the TNA and former Minister Mano Ganesan and the LTTE.

He said that both the TNA and Mano Ganesan had made public speeches in the past where they had promoted the LTTE cause.

Amman said that if he makes the evidence he has public the TNA leadership and Ganesan will be arrested.

“I have the speech made by Sampanthan (TNA leader) at Pongu-Thamil events and Mano Ganesan at events in Vavuniya when the LTTE was still active,” he said.

He also warned that the public in the North and East will physically assault Ganesan if he attempts to interfere in matters in those areas.

The former LTTE Eastern Province Commander was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department last week after he claimed in public that he had killed over 2000 troops in one night.

Amman said that his speech was misused in an attempt to discredit President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He said that he had explained his speech to the CID while the Prime Minister had also given a good response to the controversy over his comments. (Colombo Gazette)