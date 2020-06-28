Final report by expert’s committee on MCC agreement made public

The final report by the expert’s committee on the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) agreement. has been made public.

The President’s Office said the proposed agreement was published today on the President’s website and the President’s Media Division website.

The report can be accessed via https://www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk/.Documents/MCC-final-document.pdf

The final report was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on 25 June.

The committee had presented its recommendations following a six month long study after careful consideration of opinions, views and suggestions from various sectors of the society including experts, voluntary organizations, public entities and individuals, the President’s Office said.

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, the a four-member committee led by Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, Professor of Economics of the University of Colombo, was appointed with effect from January 01st, 2020 to study the proposed agreement.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera are the other members.

The interim report of the Committee was handed over to the President on 17 February. (Colombo Gazette)