Dumith Fernando appointed new CSE Chairman

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) announced the appointment of Dumith Fernando as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSE with effect from 01st July 2020.

Fernando has served on the Board of the CSE since 2017 and succeeds Ray Abeywardena, who steps down as the Chairman after completing his three-year tenure.

Fernando is Chairman of one of the leading investment banking firms, Asia Securities Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, engaged in Corporate Finance Advisory, Stockbroking, Research and Wealth Management – which he has led for the last six years. He also serves as an Independent Director of Union Assurance PLC and Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC and as a member of the Economic Policy Steering Committee of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

With twenty-five years of experience in international and Sri Lankan capital markets, Fernando spent much of his career in global financial centers New York and Hong Kong with global banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Credit Suisse. There he held various roles across Equities, Investment Banking, Private Equity and Corporate Strategy. Until returning to Sri Lanka in 2013, Mr. Fernando was Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer for Credit Suisse Asia Pacific – a US$2.5 billion revenue business across 12 countries – and a member of that firm’s Global Leadership Council.

He holds a BA in Physics & Economics from Middlebury College in the U.S. and an MBA from Harvard Business School. (Colombo Gazette)