Curfew imposed to contain spread of virus completely lifted

The curfew imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus has been completely lifted.

The President’s Media Division said that the overnight curfew has been lifted from today.

The curfew was imposed 24 hours of the day when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.

However with the situation in Sri Lanka brought under control, the curfew was relaxed in stages.

Eventually, the curfew was imposed only from 12 midnight to 4am daily.

However, the President’s Media Division said that the curfew has now been completely lifted. (Colombo Gazette)