Wimal calls on public to surround Elections Commission

Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate at the 5th August Parliamentary election, Wimal Weerawansa, has called on the public to surround the Elections Commission and protest against the Commission.

Speaking to reporters today, Weerawansa accused the Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya of playing to the tune of the opposition.

The Minister claimed that Deshapriya is one of the best “actors” in the country and is attempting to help the opposition win the upcoming Parliamentary election.

He said that while in the past candidates could publish their image and preferential numbers at their election office, this time it is not permitted.

Weerawansa says Deshapriya claims to have made a mistake in the past but will not repeat that mistake at the upcoming election.

“Is he a baby?” asked Weerawansa.

The Minister accused Deshapriya of attempting to mislead the public and he urged the public to surround the Elections Commission and defeat that attempt. (Colombo Gazette)