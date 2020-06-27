Padeniya re-elected as President at GMOA AGM

Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya was today re-elected as the President of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA).

The GMOA said that the team led by Dr. Padeniya was re-elected for the 10th consecutive year, uncontested at the GMOA AGM held today (Saturday).

The GMOA from its inception has worked to improve the salaries and conditions of service of Government Medical Officers.

The Association also aims to protect the rights and privileges of its members and this has become increasingly difficult with the passage of time owing to increased political involvement in the medical service.

Today the GMOA is a potent force, with a membership exceeding 16000. (Colombo Gazette)