Negombo Prison Assistant Superintendent interdicted

The Assistant Superintendent of the Negombo Prison has been interdicted over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates.

The Department of Prisons said that the Assistant Superintendent of the Negombo Prison has been interdicted pending the completion of the investigations.

The Negombo Prison has been in the spotlight recently over luxury cells in the prison.

During a recent raid officials discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories. (Colombo Gazette)