Harin meets Archbishop and resolves issues

Former Sports Minister Harin Fernando met Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today and resolved an issue which was threatening the election campaign of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader and Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later Premadasa said that at the discussion issues between Fernando and the Archbishop were resolved.

Premadasa said that both he and Fernando respect the work done by the Archbishop to the country.

Fernando had recently accused Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith of engaging in politics.

Speaking at an election rally in Medirigiriya recently, Fernando had said that the Easter Sunday attacks was used to promote Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the next Presidential candidate.

He had said that a few days after the attacks in April last year a private television station launched the bid to promote Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a Presidential candidate.

Fernando said that historically Catholics voted for the United National Party but after the Easter attacks most of those votes went to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said that Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had made a statement critical of him, which also helped tilt the election in support of Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)