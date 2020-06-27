Government claims not received a single Dollar from World Bank

The Government claims it has not received a single Dollar from the World Bank.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told film industry professionals at Temple Trees today that the economy has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global economy, as well as the local economy, has collapsed. The state of the government today is not what we handed over then. We have not received a single dollar from the World Bank or anywhere. Despite the current situation in the country, the budget proposals will provide relief for the cinema industry,” he said.

Rajapaksa stated that the budget will provide relief to the local film industry in view of the current economic situation in the country.

It was noted that although the outbreak of the pandemic is under control in the country, producers are reluctant to screen their films due to the fear of facing losses.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe pointed out that the health guidelines to reopen cinema halls have already been provided.

A request was made by the owners of cinemas to take steps to calculate electricity bills under industry calculation.

The Prime Minister instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy Bandula Harischandra to discuss the matter with the Electricity Board.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Cultural and Religious Affairs Ministry Bandula Harischandra, Director General of Health Dr Anil Jasinghe, Chairman of Sri Lanka Film Corporation Jayantha Dharmadasa, Veteran actors Malani Fonseka, Ravindra Randeniya and Sanath Gunatilleke were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)