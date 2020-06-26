Warrants issued on driver and assistant in ‘white van’ case

The Colombo Magistrate’s court today issued warrants on the driver and assistant involved in the controversial “white van” press conference during the Presidential polls in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s (AG) Department too had informed the Court that the Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) investigations regarding the “white van media briefing” have concluded.

During the Presidential election campaign, former Minister Rajitha Senaratane had brought before the media two men said to be drivers of a ‘white van’ used for abductions during the former Rajapaksa regime.

Following the press conference, in December 2019, the Attorney General instructed the CID to arrest Senaratne in connection to the incident.

Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested and remanded, was granted bail in December 2019 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

However, the Attorney General in January 2020 filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested by the CID on 13 May and remanded, was granted bail on 10 June.

In January 2020, the two individuals who were part of the controversial ‘white van’ press conference had alleged that they received death threats by elements linked to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The two individuals filed a complaint with the CID accusing the former Minister of attempting to prevent them from revealing the facts behind the ‘white van’ press conference.

The two men were later arrested on 25 February over a robbery committed in Gampaha and are in remand. (Colombo Gazette)