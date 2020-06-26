UK raises accountability and reconciliation issue with Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) raised the accountability and reconciliation issue during talks with Sri Lanka.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK Minister of State (Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth) and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict said that he discussed justice, accountability and reconciliation during a call with Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

“I look forward to continuing our dialogue on important matters of bilateral interest, such as climate change and the Commonwealth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gunawardena tweeted saying during his video conference, the UK Minister conveyed appreciation especially to Sri Lanka’s serving in the British medical system for their contribution during the coronavirus challenges.

He said they discussed workings of the Commonwealth and relations with member countries.

Gunawardena said the UK Minister also expressed confidence in Sri Lanka-British joint efforts in developing medical research on overcoming COVID-19.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister responded assuring SriLankan airlines flights to London will continue as scheduled and also that Sri Lanka will look at opening up new areas for British holiday makers to visit Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)