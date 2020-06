Two suspects have been arrested in Dehiwala with 1.28 kg of heroin worth over Rs. 10 million rupees.

The Police said the suspects were arrested in the Moragahahena area at 02.00 p.m. yesterday (25) by a group of officers attached to the Dehiwala Police based on a tip off.

The suspects, a woman (33) and man (35), have been identified as residents of Mathugama.

The two individuals will be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)