Sri Lankans repatriated from Bangladesh

A group of Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, arrived in Sri Lanka this evening.

The group consisting of 230 Sri Lankans arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

They were repatriated via special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

The Sri Lankans will undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport and will later be transferred to quarantine centers.

The repatriation is part of measures undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Relations to bring down stranded Sri Lankans due to restrictions in air travel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)