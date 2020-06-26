SL’s Heritage Partners wins global honours with Outstanding Family Business Advisory Award

Heritage Partners, Sri Lanka’s newest Multi Family Office (MFO) and independent advisor to families, has struck gold at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2020 in Singapore. The awards, organized by The Digital Banker and Global Private Banker, honoured Heritage Partners with a winning entry in the outstanding Family Business Advisory category. Heritage Partners was also highly acclaimed in the Best Family Office Offering.

Established in 2019, Heritage Partners was set up as a joint venture between the Capital Alliance group (CAL) and Rob Ioannou, a veteran private banker and senior wealth advisor with over 20 years’ experience in global financial institutions such as JP Morgan, HSBC, and DBS Bank, in London and Singapore.

Heritage Partners is committed to providing families throughout Sri Lanka as well as select frontier and international markets with independent advice and guidance on the financial as well as non-financial issues that matter most to them. Its service offering rests on four balanced pillars: Wealth and Investment Advisory Services; Family Advisory and Planning Services; Philanthropy, Community and Giving Back; and Family Office Support Services.

Commenting on the award, Heritage Partners Managing Director Rob Ioannou said “At Heritage Partners, we believe that family businesses, which are often the default economic unit in Sri Lanka and throughout much of Asia, are a powerful force for good. Despite being a young business, we are honoured to be recognized with this Family Business Advisory Award and extend a sincere thanks to our clients and partners who place their trust in us.”

Heritage Partners is based in the heart of Colombo’s Cinnamon Gardens district. Further information on Heritage Partners can be found at https://heritagepartners.lk/.

For more information on the award please visit: https://globalprivatebanking.digitalbankeronline.com/2020-winners/