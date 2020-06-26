Police warn of legal action if coronavirus health guidelines violated

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Police today warned that legal action will be taken if the coronavirus health guidelines are violated.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana noted that the coronavirus has not been eliminated in the world.

He said that in some countries there has been a second wave and even a third wave.

Ajith Rohana said that while in Sri Lanka the spread of the virus has been contained, the threat still remains.

He appealed to the public to follow the coronavirus health guidelines till the threat from the virus is fully eliminated.

This includes washing hands, social distancing and wearing face masks in public.

Ajith Rohana warned, failure to comply with the coronavirus health guidelines is a violation of the Quarantine Act. (Colombo Gazette)