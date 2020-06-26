Pakistan offers 1000 fully-funded scholarships to Sri Lankan students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan is offering 1000 Allama Iqbal Scholarships to Sri Lankan students over a period of 5 years under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Program.

The scholarships provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degree programs in Engineering Sciences, Basic and Natural Sciences and Social Sciences.

The scholarships offer full tuition fee, accommodation allowances, study allowances and one-time return air ticket.

The program is open to candidates from any background, and female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. Selected candidates will study in top ranked Pakistani universities.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today (Jan. 26), the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak updated the Prime Minister on the status of the program.

High Commissioner Khattak also informed the Prime Minister of a proposal to have “street libraries” in Colombo.

The Prime Minister welcomed the idea and also requested the Pakistani High Commission to consider mobile libraries for the other provinces around the country where students find greater difficulty in accessing educational resources.

The discussion also focused on how Sri Lanka and Pakistan can further strengthen and intensify collaborations on counterterrorism by sharing information and experiences. The High Commissioner said Pakistan would be willing to help said, “We will extend all possible support.” (Colombo Gazette)