Over 50 percent construction sites dengue vector breeding grounds

The entomological surveys conducted within this year indicate that over 50% of construction sites are positive for dengue vector breeding, the National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health revealed.

In addition, the identified breeding sites within them are of larger size, such as concrete slabs, water storage tanks and wet floors, releasing large numbers of dengue mosquitoes.

The neighbours and construction site workers are at an increased risk of contracting dengue, especially with the current rainy season, the Unit said.

The National Dengue Control Unit therefore, launched a special mosquito control campaign yesterday (25) which will continue till 01 July.

The campaign will mainly target construction sites in high risk areas within the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Galle and Matara Districts. (Colombo Gazette)