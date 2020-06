Two suspects have been arrested in Kalutara on charges of violating quarantine regulations.

The Police stated that one suspect has been identified as a member of the United National Party and Opposition Leader of the Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha.

The individuals were arrested for attempting to forcibly enter a playground in Kalutara South on 23 June.

The Police added that the suspects, who were arrested this morning, are to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)