Museums, galleries reopen for local tourists from July

All archaeological sites, monuments, museums and galleries in Sri Lanka, which were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be reopened for local tourists from 01 July.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs said the decision has been taken on the advice of the President and Prime Minister keeping in mind the current economic situation and the initiative to normalise the lives of those attached to the Culture based tourism field.

Restrictions and security measures based on the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health will be imposed by the Department of Archaeology, Central cultural Fund, Department of National Museum, Department of National Archives on tourists, the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs further requested the public to cooperate with the relevant officials. (Colombo Gazette)