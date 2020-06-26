More Sri Lankans stranded overseas return to the country

More Sri Lankans stranded overseas returned to the country today onboard special flights.

A group of Sri Lankans stranded who were stranded in Lebanon returned to Sri Lanka today.

A special SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 171 Sri Lankans from Lebanon arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today.

Meanwhile, last evening a special flight brought back 161 Sri Lankans from India.

The flight landed at the Mattala Airport.

Also last evening, a special flight brought back 88 Sri Lankans stranded in New Zealand.

All the returnees had to undergo PCR tests at the airport. (Colombo Gazette)