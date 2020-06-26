Karthik Elangovan appointed Executive Director at Citizens Development Business Finance PLC

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) announced the appointment of Mr. Karthik Elangovan Chief Officer Corporate Affairs, as an Executive Director with effect from July 1, 2020. He is a member of the corporate management team at CDB and served as the Director/ CEO of Unisons Capital Leasing Limited (UCL), a subsidiary of CDB since 2015 which amalgamated with CDB recently.

Mr. Elangovan joined CDB as Assistant Manager – Marketing in July 2004, responsible for the development of the overall retail business and was instrumental in establishing brand CDB. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager Marketing in 2011 and became Senior Deputy General Manager in 2014.

Mr. Mahesh Nanayakkara, Managing Director/CEO, CDB commented on the appointment. “At CDB we have always set ourselves apart by our approach to business, and being future ready. Karthik Elangovan has had a stellar career at CDB where he has stood out as a multi-disciplinary professional, ready to take the company to newer heights. Mr. Elangovan’s appointment as an Executive Director, represents the evolvement of the next generation of leaders, in line with CDB’s 2020 – 2030 succession plan”, he said.

Karthik Elangovan is a Chartered Marketer, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing of UK, and a Fellow of the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM). He holds a BSc in Management from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and an MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management (PIM). He was conferred the Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Marketing of Malaysia. He has attended the Executive Development Programme at Harvard Business School (HBS) Boston, USA. He also holds a National Diploma in Human Resource Management (IPM) and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) as well. Mr. Elangovan was the President of SLIM (Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing) for the year of 2017/18.

