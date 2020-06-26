Bachelet calls for probe on child soldier recruitment by Karuna

The United Nations (UN) has called for an investigation into child soldier recruitment by former LTTE Eastern Commander Karuna Amman.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet tweeted saying it took note that former LTTE commander and Government Minister Amman is being questioned for alleged past crimes.

The UN Human Rights office said that Karuna Amman should also be investigated for wholesale recruitment of child soldiers, a crime under international law.

The UN said that accountability should apply to everyone in Sri Lanka.

Amman was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for over 7- hours yesterday over his recent claims glorifying the killing of troops during the war.

On 19 May, Karuna Amman said he was more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman said that he had been invited by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter Parliament through the national list after the 5th August election.

He said he turned down the offer and instead decided to contest the election and enter Parliament with the support of the public in the East.

The former LTTE commander, who is contesting the election through his own political party, said that he will extend support to Rajapaksa after the election. (Colombo Gazette)