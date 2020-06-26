Allianz Lanka helps businesses recover from challenging business environment

Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited (Allianz Lanka) announced that it has helped several of its customers recover from the challenging business environment experienced in the country since early this year.

The local business environment has been severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the recent floods that wreaked havoc across much of the island and several other factors that have caused much uncertainty and instability.

In a bid to ensure fast relief to its customers, despite the recent lockdowns that were in place, Allianz Lanka initiated a series of measures that balanced employee needs with customer commitments.

One such measure was the expediting of payments via the express claim settlement method which bypasses traditional protocols and allows for speedier settlement of claims, especially in the event of a catastrophe where the customer is eager to resume normal business activities as soon as possible. To minimize the interruption of services and operations, the call centre also operated remotely during working hours to handle inquiries and claims. Furthermore, the e-motor renewal function was enhanced, whereby motor insurance renewals could be completed via the e-motor application through which the system automatically generated the E-motor certificate for each customer at renewal which was sent to the customers’ mobile number.

Thanking Allianz for its commitment to customers even during the recent lockdown, Ajantha Wijesekara, a businesswoman who recently obtained a large hull insurance claim said, “I am very grateful to Allianz for settling our claim, even during the recent curfew. The staff have been extremely polite and helpful and their overall service levels have been excellent. I will not hesitate to recommend Allianz to anyone seeking a competent and professional insurance partner.”

Speaking about the support shown by Allianz Lanka, a small business owner from Balangoda who has been a loyal customer for over 5 years, Mrs W D M R P Menike said, “The process to obtain the settlement was quick and easy and if we had any difficulty, the staff were on hand to guide us. We were able revive our business much sooner than expected, thanks to the quick settlement we received. I highly recommend Allianz to any small business owners and urge them to take out an insurance policy for their businesses. We are currently facing a volatile period fraught with unavoidable risk and insurance will always help us revive our businesses soon.”

Commenting on Allianz Lanka’s agility in supporting customers during this time, Asanka Perera, Chief Operating Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited said, “As an insurance company our primary role is to support our customers during times of strife. Thanks to the strength of our global systems and the outstanding commitment shown by our staff, we were able to help our customers mitigate the negative impact arising from recent events and get back on their feet faster.”