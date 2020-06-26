AG returns 40 incomplete files on Easter attack probe

The Attorney General (AG) has returned 40 incomplete investigation files to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne pertaining to suspects arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

The Coordinating Officer for the AG, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said AG Dappula de Livera had further directed the Acting IGP to properly conclude the investigations.

A number of investigation reports by various Police Stations on suspects arrested over the attacks had been handed over to the AG’s Department for legal advice.

Even though many reports were submitted as completed investigations, they were incomplete and legal action could not be taken based on those reports, she said.

Nishara Jayaratne said that the AG had informed the Acting IGP in writing in this regard, and had stated that incomplete investigation reports will be returned in future as well.

The AG had advised the Acting IGP to ensure the complete conclusion of investigations and then hand over the reports to the AG’s Department, she added.

Over 250 persons were killed and 500 were injured in the bombs that targeted 3 hotels and 3 churches across Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019. (Colombo Gazette)