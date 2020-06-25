Suspect hangs himself in Police cell

A suspect has committed suicide while under custody at the Narahenpita Police Station.

The Police said the suspect had committed suicide by hanging himself with a lace cord inside his cell last night.

The 32 year- old man had been arrested yesterday on charges of financial fraud, after he was accused of forcefully demanding money from some women over a love affair.

The body of the suspect, who is a resident of Hanwella, has been placed at the Police Mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Police added that a post mortem examination will be conducted today. (Colombo Gazette)