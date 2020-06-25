Sri Lanka raises concerns of migrant workers with Lebanon

Sri Lanka has raised the concerns of migrant workers in Lebanon and their expectations on receiving salaries in US Dollars and stabilization of the Lebanese economy.

Ambassador Shani Calyaneratne Karunaratne called on Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon Nassif Hitti at the Premises of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the discussions, Ambassador Karunaratne thanked the prompt assistance given by the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Labour and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on facilitating the charter flight from Sri Lankan Airlines. Minister Hitti assured the Ambassador Lebanon’s fullest cooperation to Sri Lankan Ambassador, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ambassador also discussed the concerns of Sri Lankan migrant workers in Lebanon and their expectations on receiving salaries in US Dollars and stabilization of the Lebanese economy. In this regard, Minister Nassif Hitti briefed the Ambassador on continued discussions with the International Monetary Fund and International Support Group.

Ambassador Karunaratne also briefed the Minister about the system the Sri Lanka Embassy adopted on the preparation of repatriating Sri Lankan migrant workers.

The Foreign Minister and Ambassador assured each other their mutual cooperation in fostering bilateral relations in a multitude of fields.

The Ambassador was accompanied by First Secretary, Chathuri Perera whilst Ambassador Ghadi Khoury, Director General of the Political and Consular Affairs Department, Chief of Staff Hadi Hachem, and Diplomatic attaché to the Minister’s Bureau Antonie Hraikeh, were in attendance. (Colombo Gazette)