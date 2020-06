A 22 year-old soldier attached to the Polhengoda Army camp in Narahenpita has committed suicide using his official weapon.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremesinghe told the Colombo Gazette that the officer had committed suicide at 06.00 p.m. yesterday.

He further said the deceased, who is a resident of Horowpathana, may have committed suicide due to personal reasons.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the Military Spokesman added. (Colombo Gazette)