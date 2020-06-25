Over 250 Sri Lankans return from Seychelles

Over 250 Sri Lankans stranded in Seychelles returned to the country today.

They returned on a special SriLankan Airlines flight which arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Airport officials said that 254 Sri Lankan nationals returned onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-708 from Seychelles.

The Government said that around 52,401 Sri Lankans in 117 countries have made requests to return to Sri Lanka by June 16, 2020.

Together with the Presidential Secretariat and the Task Force on COVID-19, more than

9580 Sri Lankans have been brought to Sri Lanka from 38 countries.

Ten flights have been arranged from 24th June to 7th July to repatriate Sri Lankans from

10 countries. (Colombo Gazette)