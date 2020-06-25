MCC appoints 1st female president in 233-year history

Clare Connor, the former captain of England’s women’s team, will become the first female president in the 233-year history of the Marylebone Cricket Club from 2021.

The Lord’s-based club is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game and Connor said being handed the prestigious role was a “wonderful privilege.”

“We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come,” said Connor, whose current position is managing director of women’s cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed 9-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.”

The decision to appoint Connor was confirmed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday and she will take up the post on Oct. 1, 2021.

Current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain, has been invited to remain in the role for a second 12-month tenure because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cricket.

Sangakkara became the first non-British president of the MCC when he started the role in October last year. (AP)