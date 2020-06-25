Large stock of beedi leaves imported from Chennai seized

The largest stock of illegally imported beedi leaves has been seized from two containers in the Thotalanga Yard.

Spokesman to the Department of Customs Sunil Jayaratne told the Colombo Gazette that 24,000 Kg of beedi leaves, valued at Rs. 122 million rupees, were seized following a tip off by the Department’s Intelligence Support Unit.

He said the beedi leaves had been brought down from Chennai, India in two containers under the guise of imported thread.

The Spokesman to the Department of Customs added that the containers have been traced to a company located at the Katunayake Free Trade Zone and had arrived in Sri Lanka on 14 March. (Colombo Gazette)