Karuna Amman questioned by CID for seven hours

Former LTTE Eastern Province commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for over 7- hours today over his recent claims glorifying the killing of troops during the war.

The CID had summoned Karuna Amman to appear before the Department on Tuesday (23), but the latter had failed to appear and had informed that he was unable to appear as summoned as he was unwell.

In a letter through his lawyers, Karuna had stated that he will only be able to testify before the CID once he recovers, and had requested the Department to suggest an alternative day.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickrmeratne had earlier ordered the CID to immediately commence an investigation into Karuna’s statement, after many, including politicians, called for his arrest and an investigation.

On 19 May, Karuna Amman said he was more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman said that he had been invited by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter Parliament through the national list after the 5th August election.

He said he turned down the offer and instead decided to contest the election and enter Parliament with the support of the public in the East.

The former LTTE commander, who is contesting the election through his own political party, said that he will extend support to Rajapaksa after the election.

Meanwhile, an Urban Councilor from Kaduwela today filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) application with the Supreme Court seeking the immediate arrest of Karuna Amman and to institute legal action. (Colombo Gazette)