Imran Khan telephones Gotabaya and briefs him on Jammu and Kashmir dispute

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and a broad range of other issues, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the efforts made by Sri Lanka to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He briefed the Sri Lankan President about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the Government to contain Covid-19 and efforts to save lives, secure livelihoods, and sustain the economy.

The Prime Minister apprised the President about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. The Prime Minister underscored that developing countries were particularly vulnerable. Stressing the need for a holistic solution, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of the developed and developing countries growing together.

The Prime Minister shared his perspective on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In the context of regional situation, the Prime Minister underlined that rather than confrontation, cooperation must be the key dynamic to help realize the true potential of more than 1.5 billion people in South Asia. He underlined that the goals of sustainable development and prosperity should be advanced through regional cooperation, including the platform of SAARC.

The Prime Minister reiterated the invitation to the Sri Lankan President to visit Pakistan once the Covid-19 situation improves.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to coordinate regional response to the Covid-19-related and other challenges and to realize the opportunities.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are bound by a close, friendly relationship based on mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality. (Colombo Gazette)