Government to study final report on MCC deal and decide

The Government says it will study the final report on the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement proposed to be signed with Sri Lanka.

The report compiled by an expert committee appointed by the Government to review the agreement was presented to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Cabinet co-spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the Government will be transparent in its decision with regards to the agreement.

He said that the the preliminary report by the expert committee had proposed that the agreement not be signed in its current form.

Gunawardena said that with the final report now received the Government will decide the next step based on the recommendations in the report.

The expert committee was headed by Professor Lalithasiri Gunarunwan. (Colombo Gazette)