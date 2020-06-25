Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka discuss bilateral relations

The Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka had talks on bilateral relations and other matters.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Minister of Foreign Relations of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and other issues of mutual interest and concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said today.

The main topics of discussion included the challenges facing Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, developments in the Afghan peace process, the expansion of bilateral relations, and increased cooperation and coordination of SAARC members.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari said that he looks forward to following up on some of the key issues discussed between the two Foreign Ministers.

He tweeted saying they reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding the bilateral ties based on the existing MOUs and agreements and others to be signed in the future. (Colombo Gazette)