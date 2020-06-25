Constitutional Council considers Ahimsa’s letter to Police Commission

The Constitutional Council has taken into consideration a letter sent by slain journalist Lasantha Wickramatung’s daughter Ahimsa Wickramatunge to the Police Commission.

The Parliament Secretariat said that a copy of a letter sent by Ms. Ahimsa Wickramatunge to the Police Commission was brought to the attention of the members of the Constitutional Council by its Chairman Karu Jayasuriya.

It was decided that the observations should be obtained immediately as the said observations of the Police Commission on the letter have not yet been received.

The Constitutional Council met yesterday under the patronage of its Chairman Karu Jayasuriya at the Speaker’s official residence. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with the members of the Constitutional Council, Bimal Ratnayake and Thalatha Athukora attended the meeting.

In addition, civil society representatives Javed Yousuf and Prof. Naganathan Selvakumaran, Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council and Secretary-General of the Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake as well as the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala were also present at the meeting.

The Parliament Secretariat said in a statement today that a letter received by the Constitutional Council regarding a statement made by Member of Elections Commission Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole to the media and the observations made by the Election Commission in writing on this regard were presented to the members by the Chairman of the Constitutional Council.

The chairman of the Constitutional Council also informed its members regarding the resignation of the former member Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala and commended him for his excellent service rendered to the Constitutional Council.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Council informed the members that actions would be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution to fill this vacancy.

The nomination of Brigadier (Retired) P.P J Fernando for the vacancy created at the Office for Reparations was also discussed in the constitutional Council.

The attention of Constitutional Council also drawn to the activities of the Election Commission and the Police Commission. (Colombo Gazette)