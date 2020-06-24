Uber launches new service ‘Uber Rentals’ for a personalized rider experience with affordable multi-hour, multi-stop options

Uber today launched its latest product offering – ‘Uber Rentals,’ a 24×7 on-demand service which allows riders to book a car and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, just as they would with their own car.

The new service aims to provide riders a personalised experience with greater flexibility and convenience as they restart their daily routines after a lengthy lockdown. The service will be available across two product categories, Zip Rentals, starting at an affordable price point of LKR 499 for a one-hour/ ten km package; and Premier Rentals, starting at LKR 549 for a one-hour/ ten km package. Riders will have the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 12-hours.

The service allows riders to do more by the hour, providing great value in several situations, including when riders need to run several errands or want to attend a business appointment and get back without having to book multiple trips.

Commenting on the new service, Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “As millions start moving again, many of our riders will have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which will be keeping their Uber with them for a longer duration in the day. Uber Rentals caters to such a need by allowing users to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages and also gives them the option to make multiple stops on their journey. All rides will conform to health guidelines and provide the highest possible safety standards. For our drivers, this offers them yet another opportunity to earn on the platform.”

Over the past few weeks, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Additionally, Uber has invested 10 million LKR for purchasing cleaning supplies and protective equipment for drivers and delivery partners which includes 100k masks, 8k sanitisers and 5k bottles of Dettol disinfectants. Just last month Uber announced a partnership with Dettol to distribute disinfectants to drivers for sanitising cars and to display in-car education placards, with safety advisories for riders and drivers.

Using Uber Rentals is as easy as booking any other Uber trip. Riders only need to update their Uber app to the latest version if they are not able to see ‘Uber Rentals.’