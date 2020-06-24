Statement recorded from Aluthgamage on match-fixing claims

A statement was recorded from former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage today over match-fixing allegations.

A special investigations team visited his Nawalapitiya office to record the statement.

The Sports Ministry had earlier launched an investigation into match fixing allegations made by Aluthgamage.

Aluthgamage claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

He alleged that Sri Lanka should have won the final.

However, he said that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious.







Former captain Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the team at the time, had later tweeted saying Aluthgamage must present his evidence to the International Cricket Council to be investigated.

In the 2011 World Cup final Sri Lanka scored 274/6 after batting first and India replied with 277/4.

Mahela Jayawardena scored 103 runs in that game for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)





