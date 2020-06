Sri Lanka has completed 100,000 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests so far, the Ministry of Health said today.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that Sri Lanka, which had completed 98,634 tests by yesterday (Tuesday), had crossed the 100,000 mark today.

Meanwhile, a new lab was declared open today where 500 tests can be carried out daily.

The lab has been established in Mulleriyawa. (Colombo Gazette)