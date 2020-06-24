Spring & Summer dedicated to uplift the nation during COVID-19 crisis

Spring & Summ​er’s CSR arm – ‘Hands of Hope’ recently launched a two-fold strategy involving the manufacture and distribution of face masks, as well as the supply of daily essentials and protective gear, to aid Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 economic and social crises. The project aims to help ease rising internal tensions within communities whilst partnering with industry titans to uplift the nation.

Spring & Summer is currently producing approximately 50,000 National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) certified, 2-ply reusable non-woven masks, tested and certified to have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99.3% by Bureau Veritas.

The masks have been redesigned by the brand’s innovation department to offer better breathability and comfort for users using non-cancerous, non-allergic/ irritable and non-flammable materials.

Speaking with Co-Founder, Spring & Summer – Mrs ​Shyamalie Wijegunawardena, on how Spring & Summer was able to implement this crisis management during these unprecedented times, she noted “Over the 25 years that we have been in the industry, we have built a great network to source all our materials from. As a result of this, we were able to understand and ascertain the right materials in order to produce the masks. It was just a matter of utilising the export standards we had implemented throughout our factories to meet the demand in the market.”

With aid from the Presidential Secretariat, Spring & Summer sourced, packed and delivered essential supply packs amounting to approximately Rs. 500,000 to families in dire need; as well as donated 300 essential wear kits to the Matara Base Hospital

In addition, Spring & Summer has partnered with Manusath Derana (Derana TV) to provide dry ration for those in rural areas.

Concluding, Mrs Wijegunawardena said “Spring & Summer has above all valued Family. At a time when our global community is facing economic and social struggles, it is important that we look inward and support our national “Family” as a whole, continuing to create impactful change for all our members. All our efforts are part of a simple act that brought people together to support our most vulnerable Sri Lankans during this difficult time.”

Due to possible shortages of adequate safety gear for both patients and medical professionals, Spring & Summer assembled and donated 500 surgical scrubs for the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital using fabric provided by hospital officials. In addition, the brand also donated 225 protective face masks and is considering diversifying into the production of protective gear for both local and international markets.

Spring & Summer was founded in 1995 by Daya & Shyamalie Wijegunawardena​. The clothing brand, at present, has six [06] major outlets in Nugegoda, Maharagama, Wattala, Panadura, Bambalapitiya and Colpetty, and is available online via www.springandsummer.lk. As one of Sri Lanka’s leading retail brands, Spring & Summer has 85% of its products designed and manufactured locally.