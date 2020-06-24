Sports Minister says no evidence to back allegations on 2011 World Cup

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Minister of Education and Sports, Dullas Alahapperuma says there is no evidence to back allegations over the 2011 World Cup final.

He said that he had checked with the relevant authorities and no one had evidence nor had they received any information related to the claims.

Alahapperuma told reporters today that he had made inquiries from the Sports Ministry, International Cricket Council and others but neither of them had received reports of the game being fixed.

Former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

Alahapperuma said that the Sports Ministry has launched an investigation into the claims.

A statement was recorded from Aluthgamage today over the match-fixing allegations.

A special investigations team visited his Nawalapitiya office to record the statement.

Alahapperuma urged the media and the public not to discredit the cricketers who took part in the final, particularly then captain Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena.

In the 2011 World Cup final Sri Lanka scored 274/6 after batting first and India replied with 277/4.

Mahela Jayawardena scored 103 runs in that game for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)