A special flight with 154 Sri Lankans repatriated from the UK, arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The flight arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

All the passengers had to undergo PCR tests at the airport and await the results.

Thousands of Sri Lankans, mostly students and migrant workers, had sought to return to Sri Lanka as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds have already returned and many more are expected over the next few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)