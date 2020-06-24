Shangri-La Group welcome guests back with enhanced hygiene protocols under “Shangri-La Cares” commitment

Shangri-La Group announced today that it is introducing the “Shangri-La Cares” commitment which elevates its already rigorous hygiene and safety protocols for all properties worldwide. As people look to travel in the future, health, safety and sustainability will remain top of mind, particularly as the world continues to react and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Shangri-La Cares” reinforces the Group’s commitment to caring for people, as well as its distinctive Asian hospitality as it begins welcoming guests back to hotels and resorts.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and guests is of utmost priority. At Shangri-La, it is in our nature to look after people, to anticipate their needs and go above and beyond to ensure they have a memorable experience. We remain humble and true to our founding ethos with this commitment that will ensure we do our best to take care of people” said Lim Beng Chee, Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group. “To meet new challenges and evolving customer expectations, we are focusing on enhanced hygiene protocols, elevating our standards and safeguarding our guests and colleagues’ well-being. We would like to convey our heartfelt care by creating a safe environment where everyone feels comfortable and trusts in our ability to ensure their safety and health – so that they can focus on moments that truly matter,” he added.

With this in mind, Shangri-La Group has rolled out a pilot programme at select hotels which have been operating throughout April and May, to refine additional health and safety protocols and to expand on already rigorous operational protocols with respect to the pandemic situation. All new procedures and protocols form the cornerstone of an ongoing commitment which will be introduced globally in June 2020 to ensure guests have complete confidence and peace of mind during their stay.

Implementing Enhanced Cleanliness Protocols and Procedures

Shangri-La has followed recommendations laid out by the World Health Organization or more stringent local directives where appropriate, to ensure its operational protocols are comprehensive. Concrete measures have been adopted at all hotels and resorts to combat the risk of COVID-19 so that guests can feel safe when staying at or visiting its properties. These protocols include:

Increased frequency and full attention to deep cleaning of all high-touch surfaces and areas used by guests throughout the hotels;

Use of medical grade sanitisers and disinfectants which are approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency;

Increased cleaning frequency of air filters and air-conditioner systems to ensure optimal air quality;

Safe dining, meetings and events with extra precautions to respect physical distancing and enhanced food safety practices.

Enabling Our People

Caring for people is the bedrock of Shangri-La’s service value. To reinforce the strong culture of health and safety, the Group has enhanced training, learning and development resources for colleagues on essential preparatory and prevention measures. This includes direction on cleaning and sanitisation frequency, ultimately enabling them to better serve guests and safeguard their own well-being. This training is certified by long-term partner and global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey. As a leading global hygiene and cleaning company, Diversey specialises in developing cleaning and hygiene technologies across industry sectors, such as health care, hospitality, retail and food services.

Colleagues will also be equipped with personal protective equipment where necessary. Shangri-La will continue to build awareness on sanitation standards, as well as developing programmes for colleagues on stringent personal hygiene practices to ensure a safe work environment.

Elevating Our Standards

As the situation continues to evolve, Shangri-La Group has been reviewing and elevating its standards and practices to prepare for a “new normal”. This includes enhanced operational guidance, safety and sanitation protocols on infection prevention and outbreak readiness programmes that are developed in close cooperation with Diversey. The Group has rigorous processes in place to verify the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection protocols and will monitor compliance with regular inspections and reporting tools. These measures will be updated based on the local requirements to ensure they meet evolving customer needs and expectations.

For more details about Shangri-La Cares, please visit:

https://www.shangri-la.com/group/shangrila-cares

About Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La Group is one of the world’s premier developers, owners and operators of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group’s other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.