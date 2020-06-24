Number of coronavirus infected persons detected in Sri Lanka hits 2000

The number of coronavirus infected persons detected in Sri Lanka went past 2000 today.

The Ministry of Health said that the number of coronavirus infected persons detected in Sri Lanka reached 2001 by this evening (Wednesday).

The last three infected persons detected in Sri Lanka are Navy officers.

The Ministry of Health said that 428 patients infected with the virus are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1562 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 11 deaths as a result of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)