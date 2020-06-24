Nineteen chief jailors transferred

Nineteen chief jailors of prisons across the country have been transferred with immediate effect.

Prison officials stated that the chief jailor of the Negombo prison, who was recently interdicted for providing a mobile phone and sim card to an inmate, is also among the transferred officials.

The chief jailor of the Negombo prison has been transferred to the Dumbara prison, they said.

The Prison officials added that the jailors were transferred based on service requirements.

Meanwhile, a prison officer attached to the Boossa Prison was interdicted today.

The officer was handed over to the police for aiding in an attempt to provide heroin to an inmate. (Colombo Gazette)