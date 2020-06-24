Forty returnees from India and US contract coronavirus

Forty Sri Lankans who returned from India and the US have contracted the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that 40 Sri Lankans were detected yesterday (Tuesday) with the virus.

The 40 includes 29 Sri Lankans who returned from India and 11 from the US.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka rose to 1991 yesterday (Tuesday).

Of this, 1548 have recovered and 11 others have died, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said there are 432 patients under medical care. (Colombo Gazette)