Final report on MCC by expert committee handed over to PM

The final report on the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement proposed to be signed with Sri Lanka, was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The report was compiled by an expert committee appointed by the Government to review the agreement.

The report was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa by the chairman of the committee Professor Lalithasiri Gunarunwan at Temple Trees.

The committee has already handed over an interim report which proposed that the agreement not be signed in its current form.

The Government will now decide the next step based on the recommendations of the final report.

The final report is expected to be handed over to the President tomorrow and to the Cabinet.

Certain groups, politicians and some media institutions have been campaigning against the agreement saying it is harmful to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)