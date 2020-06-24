Enjoy 12-month instalment plans on anything, anywhere with Nations Trust Bank American Express

Nations Trust Bank American Express is giving Cardmembers an exclusive opportunity to shop anything from anywhere locally or overseas and enjoy an extended settlement plan for 12 months with no handling fees or extra charges. To avail this offer, Cardmembers simply need to use their Nations Trust Bank American Express Cards for LKR 25,000/- or more (or it’s equivalent in a foreign currency) and then request via the American Express contact centre on 011 4 414141 for the transaction to be converted into a 12-month instalment plan. Cardmembers may choose to convert up to 3 transactions under this special offer. This exclusive arrangement is available for a limited time, from the 1st of June to the 31st of July 2020. Cardmembers can look at making use of this offer for any purchase made anywhere, to help them navigate the ‘new norm’ post the pandemic.

Speaking about the special extended settlement plans, Niluka Gunatilake – Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank said, ‘The extended settlement plans on purchases are intended to provide our Cardmembers with the increased financial flexibility to purchase anything from anywhere locally or overseas and settle through an instalment plan at no additional cost. We believe that this will support our customers to purchase equipment to set up a home office, assist with purchasing laptops and devices enabling e-learning for their family and other needs which need to be attended to in the current context. Also, on behalf of Nations Trust Bank American Express, we thank our Cardmembers for their loyalty and we have facilitated these instalment plans to reward our Cardmembers.’

