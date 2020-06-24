CC approves appointment of Jayamaha and Kumarasinghe to Monitory Board

The Constitutional Council today approved the appointment of Dr. Rani Jayamaha and Samantha Kumarasinghe for the Monitory Board of the Central Bank.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had nominated Dr. Rani Jayamaha Samantha Kumarasinghe to fill the vacant posts.

The Constitutional Council met today at the Speaker’s Residence.

The meeting was held under the patronage of its Chairman and former Speaker of the Eighth Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)