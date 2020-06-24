Bangladesh cricket tour to Sri Lanka postponed

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board announced that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed SLC that a conducive environment has still not arrived for their players to take part in an international cricket series, purely due to the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the Covid – 19 pandemic.

Hence, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed that Bangladesh National Team’s tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to be held during July 2020 will not take place and will be deferred to a mutually planned later date.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were expected to play a 3 match test series during the tour, under the ICC World Test Championship. (Colombo Gazette)